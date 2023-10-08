Rajnath Singh to visit Italy & France to further strengthen India’s defence ties with the two European nations

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Italy and France from October 09 to 12, 2023. During the first leg of his two-nation visit, the Raksha Mantri is scheduled to meet Italian Defence Minister Mr Guido Crisetto in Rome. The relationship between India and Italy was elevated to Strategic Partnership in March 2023 during the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to India.

During the second & final leg, Shri Rajnath Singh will conduct the 5th Annual Defence Dialogue with his counterpart, French Minister of Armed Forces Mr Sebastian Lecornu in Paris. India and France recently celebrated 25 years of Strategic Partnership. Both countries enjoy a deep and wide-ranging bilateral defence relationship, including significant industrial cooperation.

In both Rome and Paris, the Raksha Mantri will also interact with the defence industry CEOs and senior representatives to discuss potential opportunities for industrial cooperation.