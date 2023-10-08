Odisha Govt Effects IAS Reshuffle; Bishnupada Sethi Appointed SSEPD Principal Secy
Bhubaneswar: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, The Odisha Government on Sunday made a bureaucratic reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre officers.
- Bishnupada Sethi, IAS (RR-1995), OSD, GA & PG Department is appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.
- Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, IAS (RR-1999), Special Secretary to Government, Planning & Convergence Department is appointed as Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Odisha, Cuttack. The post of Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Odisha, Cuttack is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Special Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.
- B. Parameswaran, IAS (RR-2008), Director-cum-Additional Secretary to Government, Drinking Water & Sanitation, PR&DW Department with additional charge of SPD, 0HEPEE is appointed as Commissioner, Consolidation, Bhubaneswar. The post of Commissioner, Consolidation, Bhubaneswar is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Additoinal Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.
- Ramashis Hazra , IAS (SCS-2010), Director, AH & VS, 0disha is allowed to remain in additional charge of President, Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.
- Jyoti Prakash Das, IAS (SCS-2010), Cuttack with addl. charge of Director, ROTI and President, Board of Secondary Education, 0disha is appointed as Director, Special Project, PR&DW Department. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Director ROTI,
- Arindam Dakua, IAS (RR-2011), Director, Special Project, PR&DW Department is appointed as Director-cum-Additional Secretary to Government, Drinking Water & Sanitation, PR&DW Department.
- lndramani Tripathy, IAS (SCS-2011), Additional Secretary to Government, ST & SC Dev., M&BCW Department with additional charge of Director, SC&STRTI and Director,
- ST is appointed as Director, ST. He is allowed to remain in additional charge of Additional Secretary to Govemment, ST & SC Dev,, M&BCW Department and Director, SC&STRTI
- Subrata Satapathy, IAS (SCS-2011), Financial Advisor, Board of Revenue, Odisha, Cuttack is allowed to remain in additional charge of lnspector General of Registration, Odisha, Cuttack.
