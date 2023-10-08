Bahanaga train tragedy: 28 unclaimed bodies to be disposed of in scientific manner, BMC issues SOP

Bhubaneswar: Even after three months of the tragic train tragedy at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district, 28 bodies are yet to be identified.

As many as 296 persons were killed in the train tragedy that took place on June 2. All 28 bodies have been preserved inside a special deep freezer chamber at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The 28 unidentified bodies from the Bahanaga train mishap will be disposed of in a scientific manner, the BMC issued SOP on Sunday. All 28 bodies were preserved in special containers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar following the tragic train accident in Balasore district in June this year.As per AIIMS authorities, there were a total of 81 bodies and 110 claimants. 53 bodies were subsequently handed over after the necessary matching of the DNA samples. There were no claimants for the 28 bodies.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the disposal of the unidentified bodies of the Bahanaga train accident.

BMC has decided to provide two to three dead body carriers for the smooth transportation of bodies from AIIMS to the cremation ground. The Director AIIMS shall hand over the bodies to the BMC health officer following the existing rules and guidelines of the state, Centre, and NHRC for cremation of the bodies.The entire process from receiving the bodies to cremation will be videographed, the BMC SOP read.