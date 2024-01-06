Rajasthan: Jodhpur-Bhopal Passenger Train Derail Near Kota Junction

Kota: Two coaches of Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed near the Kota junction in Rajasthan on Friday night. No casualties have been reported in this incident yet.

As per sources, the train derailed near the Kota station yard at 10:50 pm. After the incident, the restoration work was taken up immediately and the train was re-railed within hours.

Following the incident, officials reached the spot and started the relief work. The Divisional Railway Manager of the Kota division also released emergency helpline number for passengers.