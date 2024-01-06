India records 774 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi: India has recorded a single-day rise of 774 COVID-19 cases while the number of active cases stands at 4,187, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Two deaths — one each from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat — were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases was in double digits till December 5 but it began to rise again amid cold weather conditions and after the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, JN.1.

The highest single-day rise of 841 cases was reported on December 31, 2023, which was 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

Of the 4,187 active cases, the majority (over 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation.