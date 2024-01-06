ED arrests TMC heavyweight Shankar Adhya in multi-crore Bengal ration case

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths arrested heavyweight Trinamool Congress leader from North 24 Parganas district, Shankar Adhya on late Friday night in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

Adhya, also the former chairman of the Bongaon Municipality in the same district, has been brought to the ED’s office at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

He will be first taken to a hospital for medical check-up and then presented at a special court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, where the central agency counsel will seek his ED custody.

This is the third arrest by ED in the ration distribution case, the first being Kolkata-based businessman Bakibur Rahaman and the second being the current West Bengal forest minister and the former state food supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick.