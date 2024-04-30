Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi PVSM, AVSM, NM Assumes Command Of Indian Navy As 26th Chief Of Naval Staff

New Delhi: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, PVSM, AVSM, NM assumed command of the Indian Navy on 30 April 2024 as the 26th Chief of the Naval Staff.

Tripathi succeeds Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC who retires upon superannuation, after an illustrious career in the Indian Navy.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. He was commissioned on 1st July 1985 into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has served on frontline warships of the Navy as Signal Communication Officer and Electronic Warfare Officer and later as the Executive Officer and Principal Warfare Officer of the Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mumbai.

Adm Tripathi’s Sea Commands include INS Vinash, INS Kirch and INS Trishul. During his career spanning nearly 40 years, he has held various important operational and staff appointments, which include Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director of Naval Plans at New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at NHQ and as the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, he has served as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala, Director General of Naval Operations, Chief of Personnel and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command at Mumbai.

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi has undergone courses at Signal School, Kochi, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval Higher Command Course, Karanja and Naval Command College at the United States Naval War College, United States of America.

He was the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, before taking over the helm as Chief of the Naval Staff on 30 April 2024.