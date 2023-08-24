Rainfall Likely Across Odisha Till August 25

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall till August 25.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Angul, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore on Thursday. Thunderstorm with lightning may also occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and Ganjam.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is forecast at most places in North Odisha and at many places in southern districts of the state.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Mayurbhanj on Friday. Yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning has been issued for one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may also occur in many places across the state.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at many places in coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and at a few places in the remaining places in the state on August 26.