Chandrayaan-3: First photo of Rover Pragyan rolling out of the lander

Andhra Pradesh: Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe, Dept of Space, Chairman SCALE, DPIIT, on Wednesday shared that the first glimpses of Rover Pragyan of Chandrayaan-3 while it was coming out of the lander on the ramp.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Rover Pragyan began its exploration of the lunar surface, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat.

The space agency said in its message, “India took a walk on the moon”.

It added, the “rover ramped down.”

“Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India–Made for the Moon! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the lander and India took a walk on the moon!,” it said. Official sources had earlier confirmed the development.