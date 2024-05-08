Rahul Mathew, Avinash Pandey, Malvika Mehra, Sudha Natarajan and Tista Sen appointed as Jury Chairs for Abby Awards

Mumbai: Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer of DDB Mudra Group, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, Malvika Mehra, Sudha Natarajan, Director Response in Times of India Group and Tista Sen join as jury chairs for Brand Activation and Promotion category, Broadcaster category, Young Maverick Abby category, Publisher category and Green Abby category respectively, at The Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show.

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer of DDB Mudra Group has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Brand Activation and Promotion category.

Under Rahul’s leadership, the DDB Mudra Group became the first Indian agency to be crowned APAC agency of the year at Spikes Asia. The work from the agency has won 4 Grand Prix at Spikes Asia in the last 3 years. In 2019, DDB Mudra became the first agency in the world to win the D&AD Impact Prize Fund. According to the 2021 Campaign Brief Asia ranking, DDB Mudra Group was ranked #3 in India. The WARC 2021 ranking of DDB Mudra was that of the #1 Effective Agency in India as well as Asia. Rahul has had the privilege to judge in numerous shows across the world, he was also the Jury President for Press & Outdoor at D&AD ‘22. Rahul believes that creativity isn’t a department, it’s an attitude.

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Broadcaster category.

ABP Network is India’s leading television and digital network with 4 TV channels running 24×7 on cable and satellite, serving in 8 languages on Digital, touching a total audience of over 265 million. Avinash has over 28 years of experience in Media, news, Advertising and Digital. Avinash is also the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), President of the International Advertising Association (India Chapter) and serving Director of the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA). He is the Founding Director of ABP Studios, which has produced award-winning films and TV series. Avinash is a Delhi University Graduate and Post Graduate in History and an AMP from Harvard Business School. Avinash has received numerous awards including the CEO of the Year Award twice from ENBA.

Malvika Mehra has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Young Maverick Abby category.

In a career spanning 3 decades, Malvika has donned many hats across advertising and marketing. Leading the brand mandate as Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Dentsu, successfully partnering with clients and building famous brands like Bingo! at Ogilvy and running her own independent venture, Tomorrow Creative Lab, Malvika has moved on to being an independent consultant and brand partner to CEOs & founders. Currently, Creative Head of Marketing, at Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods, Malvika was formerly Chief Creative Officer, of Good Brands at the Good Glamm Group. Malvika has been invited 3 times as a juror by the prestigious Cannes Lions across the print, film and design categories. She has been part of other eminent global juries for advertising and design including Clio, Spikes Asia, Dubai Lynx, and Kyoorius apart from Abby awards. Along the way, her work has picked up more than 100 awards at shows like Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Adfest Asia Pacific, Spikes Asia, Kyoorius, The Abbys and The Effies.

Some of Malvika’s famous brand campaigns have been the launch of ITC Foods’ Bingo!, and her insightful work across Titan, Hutch, Vodafone, State Bank of India, Gillette, Reliance Telecom, Dell, Fiat, Honda, Duracell and the Indian Army.

The impact of her work and leadership has earned her a place among India’s ‘50 Most Influential People in Media, Marketing and Advertising’ (Economic Times – Brand Equity Agency Reckoner 2019), and the ‘Top 20 Creative Directors in India’ (ET, Brand Equity Agency Reckoner) twice in the past.

Sudha Natarajan, Director of Response in Times of India Group has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Publisher category.

Sudha has had 25 years of learning experience, with 13 of them being in leadership positions, in marketing, advertising, and media organizations.

Sudha has been the Director looking after a diversified revenue portfolio, including the Digital offerings for Bennett, Coleman & Co., the largest and most diversified media company in India, Sudha has served as the CEO of a large international agency network, Lintas Initiative Media (2nd largest, in India).

Sudha was voted as the ‘Woman Icon’ of the Marketing & Advertising Industry, she was ranked the 14th most influential Marketing & Advertising person by the Economic Times.

Sudha has served on various juries like the Festival of Media, Asia and Cannes. Sudha is also a board member of several Group Companies.

Tista Sen has been appointed Jury Chair in the Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Green Abby category.

Tista Sen started her career with Whitelight Production, India’s leading ad film production company. After assisting on over 60 commercials she joined Lowe Lintas as a writer and worked on brands like Johnson & Johnson, Cadbury’s and Unilever. Tista joined J Walter Thomson and for over 22 years she was involved with some of the largest brands in India and some of the most memorable and well-loved ad campaigns for Unilever, ITC, Godrej, GSK, Aditya Birla, Sony, SBI Mutual Funds. Tista has been ranked among the 20 most creative people in Asia and worked on campaigns that have won numerous metals at Cannes, Clio, Ad-Fest, One Show, D&AD, Clio, and Spikes Asia including the Grand Prix and Gold for her work on Lost Daughters in 2022.

Over the years, Tista has been on the jury of several global advertising festivals including Cannes, D&AD, Clio, LIA, Gerety Awards, Spikes and The New York Festival. In 2015 Tista had the pleasure of being the only Asian on the inaugural Glass Jury at Cannes that honours gender diversity in communication.

Tista is co-founder of The Collective, an agency-agnostic platform that is a voice for young women in the industry when it comes to discrimination and gender inequality. Passionate about story-telling and the power of the written word, Tista is the only Indian to be published in the Modern Love Column of the New York Times. Tista recently founded Ladyfinger, an agency that talks to women specifically on issues they can relate to and has worked with brands to adopt an insightful communication model.