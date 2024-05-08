Police Seize 64 Litres Of Illegl Indian Liquor In Bhubaneswar, Peddler Held

Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan police seized 64 litres of illegal Indian liquor in about 320 plastic bottles in Nandankanan area and arrested the peddler.

The smuggler has been identified as Yudhistir Sahu (42) of Mahajan Sahi, Kalyanpur under Nandankanan police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops conducted a raid in that area and seized the illegal liquor from the possession of the accused. The accused could not show the license to keep these liquor bottles. Hence, he was arrested.

It is worth mentioning that two cases have been registered against the accused in the Nandankanan police station before.