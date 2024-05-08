Nine Quintals Of Mahua Flowers, Rs 10K Seized In Sambalpur, Two Held

Sambalpur: The Excise Department officials seized 9 quintals of Mahua flowers and Rs 10,000 in Barbank village under Rairakhol block in Sambalpur district on Tuesday and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused persons have been identified as Papun Sahu (34) of Thekurgarh, Sanahula area in Angul district and Rinku Pradhan (25) of Serenda village of the same district.

Based on intelligence, the team of cops intercepted the pickup van in which the above two accused persons were carrying the mahua flowers and the cash. The accused have been arrested as they could not give satisfactory answers about the seized things.

The Excise officers Durbadal Biswal, Yadav Pradhan, and SI Jitendra Patel with associates Jagannath Munda, Subasini Majhi and Rakesh Mohanty were involved in this raid.