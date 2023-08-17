Rahul Gandhi To Leave For 2-Day Visit To Ladakh Today: Report

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two day-visit to Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh from Thursday, reported IANS quoting party sources as saying. The Congress leader was in Jammu and Srinagar earlier in January this year during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and again in February when he visited Jammu and Kashmir on a personal visit and went to Gulmarg Skiing Resort. However, the purpose of visit is still not known as the sources did not reveal any other plans as per the news agency.

Rahul’s visit to Ladakh comes within a week after he went to his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad on Saturday, first one after being reinstated as the Member of Parliament in the Lower House.

In March this year, the Congress leader was disqaulified as Lok Sabha MP following a verdict in the ‘Modi surname’ remark case by a Surat court. However, the Supreme Court put a stay on the order after which Rahul’s Lok Sabha membership was restored.

During his Wayanad trip, the Congress MP trained guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech on the no-confidence motion tabled by the Opposition against the ruling National Democratic Alliance government. Cornering Modi over the violence in Manipur, Rahul said that the PM was “refusing to stop” the violenc and ewants the fire to rage on. He further alleged that PM Modi is allowing the state to burn.