Finance Minister Sitharaman offers prayers at Puri Srimandir

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who arrived in Odisha on a two-day tour, visited Puri Srimandir and offered prayers to Holy Trinity at the 12th century shrine on Thursday morning.

Sitharaman was accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, MLAs Jayanta Sarangi and Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra during her visit to the shrine.

The Union Minister is scheduled to take part in a sand art session on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik.She will also participate in a plantation drive at Puri and visit the birthplace of noted freedom fighter Saheed Jayee Rajguru.

After returning to Bhubaneswar, Sitharaman and Pradhan will join a book launch.Later, the Finance Minister will attend the inauguration of the 20th National CA Conference in the state capital.

Notably, the Finance Minister arrived in Bhubaneswar on a two-day visit to Odisha on Wednesday night.