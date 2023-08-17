Priyanka Chopra is no longer part of her New York restaurant Sona

New York: Priyanka Chopra has reportedly quit Sona to broaden her ambitions on a more global scale. However, the restaurant will stay operational.

Two years after opening her restaurant Sona in New York, Priyanka Chopra has stepped away from the venture. A representative confirmed to People that “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona.” The restaurant known for serving the various flavours of India will continue to be handled by its co-founder Maneesh K. Goyal.

Maneesh said Priyanka was the creative force behind the restaurant and told People, “We’re grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead.”

The representative said in a statement, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await.”

As the news was shared on Priyanka’s most popular fan page on Instagram, several asked “why” in the comments section. A fan commented, “Aww man I am so bummed!! I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday there. I hope she’s okay. This was a dream of hers.” Another said, “Oh no Nick named that restaurant.” One more commented in disappointment, “I hope she’s okay because this restaurant was her dream.”

A fan also wrote, “Beautiful restaurant and she and Nick inspired it so much, but they must have new business adventures planned. Would love to see them create one in LA.” “So it means she is planning something huge,” wrote another.