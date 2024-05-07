World Asthma Day 2024: Few Tips To Manage Asthma During Summer

New Delhi: World Asthma Day is an annual event that aims to raise awareness about asthma, globally. Every year this day is observed on the first Tuesday of May. Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. The theme for World Asthma Day 2024 is ‘Asthma Education Empowers.’ This year’s theme focuses on empowering people with asthma by educating them about asthma management and the need to seek timely medical help.

Asthma management.

Breathing in hot air can trigger asthmatic symptoms. The hot and dry or hot and humid weather during summer can cause airways to narrow and tighten. People with asthma may find it harder to breathe in such conditions.

As the summer season is here in India, on World Asthma Day 2024, we’ve some tips that can help manage asthma during the hot summer.

1) If you have outdoor activities planned, try to schedule them earlier in the day. This will lessen your chances of going outside during the hottest times of the day.

2) Continue consultation with your pulmonologist ahead of the season to discuss treatment options if you know that your asthma is more difficult to control during hot months. The goal is to work with your provider to ensure that your asthma is well-controlled.

3) Keep your asthma inhalers out of direct sunlight and out of the heat compartment of your car. It is wise to keep inhalers in a closed and cool place.

4) In asthma care, it’s critical to make sure your asthma is well-managed from the beginning. Remember to take your asthma controller medicines on a regular basis, and always have rescue medications on hand.

5) It is always recommended to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.