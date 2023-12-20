National Sports Awards 2023: Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna for Chirag Shetty, Md Shami to get Arjuna Award

New Delhi: Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Wednesday announced the National Sports Awards 2023. As per the announcement, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023 will be given to Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty and Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj for their immense contribution to Badminton.

Another 26 Sports persons will receive the Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023. Cricketer Mohammed Shami has also been picked for the Arjuna Awards for his tremendous performance for the team India.

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024.

List of Recipients Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023;

1. Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty (Badminton)2. Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj (Badminton)

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023

1. Ojas Pravin Deotale (Archery)

2. Aditi Gopichand Swami (Archery)

3. Sreeshankar M (Athletics)

4. Parul Chaudhary (Athletics)

5. Mohameed Hussamuddin (Boxing)

6. R Vaishali (Chess)

7. Mohammed Shami (Cricket)

8. Anush Agarwalla (Equestrian)

9. Divyakriti Singh (Equestrian Dressage)

10. Diksha Dagar (Golf)

11. Krishan Bahadur Pathak (Hockey)

12. Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu (Hockey)

13. Pawan Kumar (Kabbadi)

14. Ritu Negi (Kabbadi)

15. Nasreen (Kho-Kho)

16. Ms Pinki (Lawn Bowls)

17. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Shooting)

18. Ms Esha Singh (Shooting)

19. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (Squash)

20. Ayhika Mukherjee (Table Tennis)

21. Sunil Kumar (Wrestling)

22. Ms Antim (Wrestling)

23. Naorem Roshibina Devi (Wushu)

24. Sheetal Devi (Para Archery)

25. Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (Blind Cricket)

26. Prachi Yadav (Para Canoeing)

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2023

1. Lalit Kumar (Wrestling)

2. R. B. Ramesh (Chess)

3. Mahaveer Prasad Saini (Para Athletics)

4. Shivendra Singh (Hockey)

5. Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar (Mallakhamb)