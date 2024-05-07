Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain Likely In Several Odisha Districts For Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: Thundershowers and heavy rain are likely to lash several places in Odisha during the next three days, the regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar said in its mid-day bulletin on Tuesday. The rains will continue in the state for the next week.

The weather office has also issued orange and yellow warnings for the next few days for several districts in the state. Hailstorms are also predicted in some areas of the state.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at most places in south Odisha, north coastal Odisha, and in many places in north interior Odisha.

ORANGE WARNING (BE PREPARED): Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, and Nawarangpur.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, and also hailstorms in Angul, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur.

YELLOW WARNING (BE UPDATED): Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 09.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur in many places in Odisha.

ORANGE WARNING (BE PREPARED): Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur in Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: (BE UPDATED): Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Dhenkanal.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 10.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur in many places in Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING (BE UPDATED): Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur over in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Jajpur.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 11.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha and at a few places in south Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 12.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 13.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places in south Odisha, north coastal Odisha, and at one or two places over the rest districts of north interior Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.05.2024to 0830 hrs IST of 14.05.2024)

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely to occur in some places in Odisha.