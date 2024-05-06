BJD Sends Invite For CM Naveen’s Oath-Taking After BJP’s ‘Expiry Date’ Post

Bhubaneswar: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government will take oath in Odisha on June 10, the BJD has launched an innovative campaign on social media.

The ruling party has made the invitation letter of BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik’s oath-taking ceremony viral on social media

BJD National Spokesperson MP Sasmit Patra uploaded the invitation letter on his ‘X’ handle after the BJP Odisha posted on their official ‘X’ handle mentioning the expiry date of BJD as 4th of June, 2024.

In the BJD’s invitation, it has been stated that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s sixth swearing-in ceremony will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on June 9th at 11:30 am.

Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the longest-serving Chief Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth time, the invite mentioned.

Both the posts, BJD’s invitation letter for CM’s oath-taking event and BJP’s post on the expiry date are now going viral on the internet.