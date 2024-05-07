Kartik Pandian’s Election Campaign Continues In Ganjam

Berhampur: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader and 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian continued his whirlwind campaigning in Ganjam district today. After yesterday’s hectic schedule, Kartik Pandian began his campaign from Sheragada today morning.

He participated in a huge road show and public meeting today at Sheragada and appealed the voters to vote for the Biju Janata Dal candidates in the ensuing elections. Later in the day, he is scheduled to visit and participate in public meetings and roads at Hinjili, Khallikote and Berhampur.

Pandian began his day with review of the development works at Dhabaleswar temple near Gopalpur. He was given a grand reception by the people of Dhabaleswar and they thanked him for the various developmental works undertaken.