Puri Srimandir Nata Mandap Repair Begins

Puri: The repair work of Nata Mandap of Puri Srimandir has started from Friday. For the repair work, iron pipe scaffolding will first be made for a platform.

In the presence of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) personnel, the repair work of Nata Mandap will be started. For this, the scaffolding connection process has started from today.

After the completion of this work, the expert team of ASI and the technical team formed by the Srimandir administration will jointly carry out the repair work.

The ASI will repair the beams of the temple’s Nata Mandap as soon as possible. 15 ASI officials will inspect the repair work.

Due to the holy month of Kartia, thousands of devotees are thronging the temple. Therefore, it has been decided to carry out the repair work on the advice of the temple commander as to when the repair work can be done keeping in view the rituals of the Holy Trinity.

According to the information, the ASI will carry out the repair work of Nata Mandap between 6 am and 10 pm. ASI aims to speed up the repair work after Kartika month.

On the other hand, the Srimandir administration has made extensive arrangements for the repair of the Nata Mandap.