Odisha CM Approves 5 Smart Vending Zones In Khurda Town

Bhubaneswar: In the 5T transformation programme, the state’s administrative approach has given utmost importance to the views of local people. Today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved five Smart Vending Zones in Khurda town.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian and senior officials of the Chief Minister’s office visit the districts, meet the people and receive their views and complaints. Accordingly, the Chief Minister approves the projects.

“Most of the projects in the state are being approved on the basis of public proposals. The needs of the local people and their opinions have been given utmost importance,” a release from the CMO said.

5T Chairman V.K. Pandian visited different areas of Khurda district and met common people to gather opinions. In addition to many proposals, there was also a proposal for a market complex in Khurda town.

5T Chairman had said that this project was under the consideration of the Chief Minister in the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ programme and an immediate decision will be taken on it. The proposal was approved on November 10.

According to the decision, 5 Smart Vending Zones will be constructed at five locations within the town limits of Khurda. A total of 266 kiosks will be constructed and Rs 8.79 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

According to this decision, the vending zone will be developed in five patches. 90 kiosks will be constructed in Patch-1, 30 in Patch-2, 90 in Patch-3, 28 in Patch-4 and 28 in Patch-5. It is expected that this will solve the long-standing problem in Khurda town, the CMO said.