‘Sambad’ loan scam: EOW quizzes 3 employees of Odisha Gramya Bank

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its investigation into the alleged loan scam by Sambad/Eastern Media Limited, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch on Thursday questioned three staff of the Odisha Gramya Bank in Bhubaneswar.

Three employees of Odisha Gramya Bank’s IRC Village Branch were called to the EOW office for questioning in this case today.

Also, their statements have been recorded in this case, sources in the EOW informed.

On the other hand, on Thursday again, EOW officials reached the office of Sambad Odia Daily and checked some necessary documents.

At around 2:00 PM, 2 teams of EOW arrived at the newspaper office in Rasulgarh and left after some time.

However, no press release has been issued by the EOW in this regard.