Puri Jagannath Temple to be opened for darshan at 1 am on January 1

Puri: To strengthen security measures in Puri during New Year, around 82 platoons of police force apart from experienced officers and home guards will be deployed in crucial locations across the town for smooth management of tourists and pilgrims.

“The temple will open at 1 am on Sunday midnight for devotees to have darshan of the deities. The norm of wearing decent clothing while entering Srimandir will be enforced from January 1 and chewing of gutkha, betel leaves and use of plastic items inside the temple premises will also be prohibited,” he added.

Puri collector Samarth Verma said at least 3,000-4,000 devotees could rest under the AC shed when darshan is halted during observance of rituals. “Apart from seating arrangement inside the AC sheds, drinking water and toilet facilities have also been made available for the visitors,” he informed adding, a special corridor will be created along Badadanda for movement of ambulance.

Jagannath temple dress code issue, temple administration urged servitors, hotels to create awareness among visitors. In a historic decision, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) October 9 made it mandatory for the devotees visiting the Puri Srimandir to wear ‘decent attire.’