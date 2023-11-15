Prime Video unveils enchanting music album of upcoming Tamil Horror series ‘The Village’

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the music album of their upcoming Tamil Original horror series, The Village. The album comprises 11 original songs that invite you into a deeply human experience, where each song becomes a chapter in the collective story of a resilient community.

The album is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan and the lyrics are penned by Madurai Soljour (Syan Saheer, Senthil Kumar), Iykki Berry, Snekan, Guru Ayyadurai and Shilpa Natarajan. From the vibrant celebration of the Thiruvizha to the introspective moments in Memento Mori, and the tender lullaby of Kannurangu Kanmaniye, this album is a humanized exploration of love, sacrifice, and the unstoppable march of time.

Here are the tracklist of the album –

1. Thiruvizha – Singer: Muthu Sirpi (Kalimuthu), Sinduri Vishal, Mathichiyam Bala (G.Nandhabala Murugan) ; Lyricist: Snekan

2. Thaayi Song (Traditional Version) – Singer: Mathichiyam Bala(G.Nandhabala Murugan), Guru Ayyadurai, Sinduri Vishal ; Lyricist: Snekan

3. Thaayi Song (Horror Version) – Singer: Guru Ayyadurai ; Lyricist: Snekan

4. Memento Mori – Singer & Lyricist: Madurai Souljour (Syan, Senthil kumar), Iykki Berry

5. Mutation Theme (The Village Title Track) – Singer: Sinduri Vishal , Guru Ayyadurai ; Lyricist: Snekan

6. Kannurangu Kanmaniye (Sister’s Death song) – Singer: Girishh Gopalakrishnan ; Lyricist: Snekan

7. Manna Vetti (Worker’s Song) – Singer: Guru Ayyadurai ; Lyricist: Guru Ayyadurai

8. Jigum-wa – Singer: D. Prathima Pillai , Shilpa Natarajan ; Lyricist: Shilpa Natarajan

9. Blue Cave 10. Vettaiyan Theme

11. Thaayi Song (Ghost Version) – Singer: Girishh Gopalakrishnan ; Lyricist: Snekan

Directed by Milind Rau, The Village, is a horror series inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, initially published by Yali Dream Works. The show revolves around a man who embarks on a chilling rescue mission to save his family. A Studio Shakthi production, the series is produced by B. S. Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series stars popular Tamil actor Arya in the lead, alongside a versatile ensemble cast featuring Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K., Kalairaani S.S., John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English.