Odisha CM Congratulates Indian Men’s Cricket Team On Reaching World Cup 2023 Final

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Men’s Cricket team on reaching the final of World Cup 2023 with a spectacular victory over New Zealand in the semi-final match.

“Congratulate the Indian Men’s cricket team on reaching the final of #ICCCricketWorldCup23 with a spectacular victory over New Zealand in the semi-final match. The record-breaking 7-wicket haul by @MdShami11 guided the Men in Blue to continue their invincible run in the tournament. Best wishes to the team for the final.,” CM Naveen posted on ‘X’ formerly Twitter.

The Odisha CM also celebrated the record 50th ODI century of Viral Kohli and congratulated him for the feat.

