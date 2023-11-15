India Storm Into World Cup 2023 Final With 70-run Win Over New Zealand

A scintillating seven-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami, and terrific batting display from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, helped India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

India restricted New Zealand to 327-10 in 48.5 Overs and entered their fourth Cricket World Cup final.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set the perfect foundation, and Virat Kohli notched up his historic 50th ODI hundred, displaying cricketing prowess like never before.

Shreyas Iyer, with his destructive 105 runs in 70 balls, once again proved why he’s a force to be reckoned with in power-hitting.

The bowling and fielding efforts were equally commendable. Md Shami’s crucial 7-wicket haul played a pivotal role, and the spinners maintained tight lines throughout the second innings.

In an extraordinary feat, Mohammad Shami reached his 50th Cricket World Cup wicket, achieving this milestone faster than anyone else.

A stunning seven-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami bowled India into the finals of World Cup 2023 and won him the POTM Player of the Match.