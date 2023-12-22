Prime Video holds special screening for Dry Day starring Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Prime Video recently hosted a special screening for the comedy drama, Dry Day. Ahead of the movie’s global premiere, the cast and crew made heads turn as they walked the blue carpet in style. The screening was also marked by the presence of their celebrity friends and distinguished guests from the film industry. All of them came under one roof to show their admiration and support for this intriguing tale focussing on the life of Gannu, a small-time goon portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, who embarks on a journey against the system. Amidst the emotional quest to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts the external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issue of alcoholism.

The star-studded premiere was attended by the cast and creators of the show, including Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, director Saurabh Shukla, producer Madhu Bhojwani and Aparna Purohit, Head of India & SEA Originals, Prime Video. Besides the cast and crew, celebrities like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Zakir Khan, Maanvi Gagroo, Naveen Kasturia, Varun Mitra, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Gauravv Chawla, Ananya Banerjee and Anant Joshi also attended the special premiere of Dry Day.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, Dry Day features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is streaming now on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Hindi, along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.