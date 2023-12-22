Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire is Roaring at the Box Office! Earns Rs 175 Cr Gross Worldwide

The festival has begun across the nation for the fans and the audiences, as Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire has finally been released in cinemas across the nation today. The film opened with a thunderous response from the masses and made the nation go gaga over Prabhas’s screen presence, heroism, action blocks, and sincere performance.

The fans and the audiences were waiting to experience the film on the big screens right from the announcement, and with the action entertainer now released in cinemas, the biggest action entertainer has brought a mass carnival for the fans and also at the box office. It is to be noted that the film started breaking records in pre-sales right before the release and has sold 30.5 lakhs tickets in the advance with the collection of 95 crores from the pre booking, and on Day 1, the film wrote history at the Indian Box Office by ranking 135 crores and has also secured 175 crores gross on the worldwide level. This is sheer the result of the sky-high buzz that the film has carried among the masses, and from the early shows of 12:21 AM and following the first show, the film has run packed houses across the nation.

The film helmed by Prashanth Neel pulled out the aura of Prabhas in a solid manner, and the superstar is leading the entire show on screens with his screen presence that has no match. The fascinating world of Khansaar, smart writing, brilliant direction, thrill moments, and the build-up for the second part in the high-voltage climax sequence are the biggest assets of the film that have flocked audiences to the theaters in large numbers.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.