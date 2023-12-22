MUKTA Professionals Undergo Orientation On Water Body Rejuvenation, Grey Water Management

Bhubaneswar: A one-day orientation workshop of MUKTA professionals was held to highlight the importance of water body rejuvenation and grey water management. The workshop aimed to provide clarity and guidance to MUKTA professionals on the effective implementation of these activities in the field.

At the outset Joint Secretary Mr. Sarada Panda, set the agenda for the day, emphasizing the need for brainstorming to assess targets, progress, and potential obstacles. He called for a shift towards a performance-based mode of operation and urged MUKTA professionals to identify and address any issues that may hinder their performance. He said that we have been working for transformative urban initiatives by 5T mandate of Governance. This orientation programme has been organised to provide valuable insights and guidance to MUKTA professionals with an emphasis on performance-based operation and the need for involvement and collaboration with SHGs and CBOs, Mr Panda added.

Special Secretary & Mission Director AMRUT Sagarika Pattanaik spoke about the ongoing water body rejuvenation “ Ama Pokhari “ Yojana. The Yojana was launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister on 6 July. Around 2000 water bodies in 115 ULBs are to be rejuvenated. As of now DPR for 165 water bodies with an estimated cost of 172 crore has been approved by the Government, she informed and encouraged MUKTA professionals to actively participate in the state’s initiatives for urban transformation.

Among others, Special Secretary-OSD Sanjaya Parmanik, Additional Secretary Rabindra Sahu, EIC OWSSB Prasanta K Mohapatra, WRI Adviser Er Debasundar Mohapatra and Director Odisha Urban Academy Dr Santanu Ratha also discussed various aspects of implementation. Key focus areas were highlighted to improve the effectiveness of interventions, including 100% MSG linkage, no water bodies in MUKTA, no vending zones in MUKTA, 100% maintenance of amenities for one year, sharing and explaining estimations to community-based organizations (CBOs), providing handholding support to CBOs, timely payment releases, and zero tolerance under MUKTA.

Director of Municipal Administration Sangramjit Nayak in his address during the concluding session emphasized the need for an innovative approach from MUKTA professionals and advised them to work hard to meet the target in time. Odisha has been actively working towards improving urban capacities and resources through various means. MUKTA is one of the flagship programmes of the Government. He warned that future rewards would be reserved for high-performing professionals, while non-performers would face consequences.

The key officials from the H&UD Department, MUKTA professionals from all 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), and other concerned Officials & consultants attended the programme held in the convention centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.