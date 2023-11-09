Prime Video celebrates special industry screening for upcoming war film Pippa

Mumbai: Pippa will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 10.

Upcoming war film Pippa has been creating a lot of buzz, especially since the launch of the film’s gripping trailer. Two days ahead of its worldwide premiere on Prime Video on 10th November, the streaming service and creators hosted a special screening for the cast, crew and members from the film fraternity, which received an overwhelming response. The event was also graced by retired Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who has authored the book ‘The Burning Chaffees’, on which the film is based on.

The cast of the film Ishaan, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan along with director Raja Krishna Menon, Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur from Roy Kapur Films, and Ronnie Screwvala from RSVP, music maestro A.R. Rahman and Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India were seen graciously welcoming the guests.

Also present were other members of the cast Chandrachoor Rai, Anuj Singh Duhan and Soham Majumdar.

The star-studded event was graced by popular personalities from the entertainment industry including

Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Javed Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Adarsh Gaurav, Kunal Kemmu, Kunal Roy Kapur, Vijay Varma, Neelima Azeem, Mira Kapoor, Rajesh Khatter, Nimrat Kaur, Ishwak Singh, Kirti Kulhari, Rasika Duggal, Mukesh Chadda, Ramesh Taurani, Satyajeet Dubey, Shruti Seth, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sharad Kelkar, Sidhant Gupta, Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor, Nitya Mehra, Tanuja Chandra who were seen enjoying the evening.

The film traces the untold story of a war hero based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book ‘The Burning Chaffees’. Pippa will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories this Diwali on November 10.