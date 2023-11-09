Night Temperature Dips Below 15°C In 7 Odisha Places

Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperatures (night temperatures) observed an appreciable fall at many places over the districts of south coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 33.6°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5°C was recorded at Koraput and Semiliguda in the plains of Odisha.

The mercury dropped by 10°C in Kandhamal, while seven cities in Odisha recorded minimum temperature of below 15°C on Wednesday – Koraput (11.5°C), Semiliguda (11.5°C), Phulbani (12°C), Daringbadi (12.5°C), Kirei (13.2°C), Keonjhar (14.8°C), and Bhavanipatna (15°C).

The mercury dropped to below 20°C in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar (18.5°C) and Cuttack (19°C).

IMD weather forecast for Odisha districts:

Day 1: (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.11.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 2: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.11.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 11.11.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 3: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.11.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 12.11.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 4: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.11.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 13.11.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.11.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 14.11.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.11.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 15.11.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7: (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.11.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 16.11.2023)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the

districts of Odisha.