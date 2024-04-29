Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishal’s Actioner Roars Into Tamil Box Office Top 5

Vishal’s action flick Rathnam has done decent business at the domestic box office. Directed by Hari, the film has garnered strong buzz and impressive early results, potentially signalling a turning point for the Tamil film industry (Kollywood) in 2024. Read further to learn about Rathnam’s opening weekend collections.

This year, the South Indian film scene has witnessed a friendly competition, with Telugu and Malayalam films like HanuMan and Manjummel Boys leading the pack in box office dominance. Kannada and Tamil films, on the other hand, haven’t quite reached the same heights. However, Rathnam might be the change Kollywood has been waiting for.

Rathnam opened strongly on Day 1 with 2.45 crore net, primarily driven by the Tamil version (1.75 crore). However, the film witnessed a slight drop on Day 2, collecting 2.15 crore net. Day 3 estimates suggest a minor increase to 2.25 crore net. By the completion of its opening weekend, the movie has clawed its way into the top ranks of Tamil films at the box office. With an estimated 6.85 crore net collection over its opening weekend, Rathnam not only surpasses the record set by Siren, starring Jayam Ravi & Keerthy Suresh, (5.65 crore) but also secures the coveted fifth spot among the highest-grossing Tamil opening weekends of 2024.

Here are the top 5 Opening Weekend Collections of Tamil films in 2024: