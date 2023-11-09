Popular chat website Omegle shuts down after 14 years for aiding ‘heinous crimes’

New York: Omegle, a widely known live video chat website, has closed after 14 years of operation, citing user claims of abuse as the primary reason for shutting down. The platform, which allowed users to interact with random strangers online, gained immense popularity, especially among children and young people during the pandemic.

The announcement of Omegle’s closure was accompanied by a poignant image of the website’s logo on a gravestone, symbolising the end of an era in online communication. Founder Leif K Brooks issued a statement explaining that the website had become “no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically.”

This decision comes at a time when social media platforms are facing increasing scrutiny from regulators worldwide. Notably, Ofcom recently issued its first guidance for tech platforms in compliance with the UK Online Safety Act, with a particular focus on addressing online grooming.

Omegle has been embroiled in controversy, including a landmark case in which a young American accused the platform of randomly pairing her with a paedophile. The incident occurred when the account user was a minor, and the lawsuit against Omegle was filed a decade later in November 2021.

In court, Omegle’s legal team argued that the website was not responsible for the actions of its users and denied allegations that it facilitated predatory behaviour. Nonetheless, the platform has been under intense scrutiny.

Leif K Brooks acknowledged the platform’s shortcomings, stating, “There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes.” He also mentioned the “constant barrage of attacks on communication services” like Omegle by “a malicious subset of users.”

Brooks expressed that the stress and financial burden of operating Omegle, along with the legal battles, had become overwhelming. He stated, “Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s.”

The BBC reported that Omegle had been mentioned in over 50 cases involving paedophiles in various countries, including the UK, US, and Australia. In response to concerns about child safety, video-sharing platform TikTok banned the sharing of links to Omegle following a BBC investigation in 2021 that revealed instances of children exposing themselves to strangers on the website.

Alarming statistics from the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) highlighted a more than tenfold increase in imagery of young children engaging in sexual acts on camera since the onset of pandemic lockdowns. In 2022, the IWF logged over 63,000 web pages displaying such material, compared to 5,000 before the pandemic, underscoring the urgent need for online safety measures and regulation.