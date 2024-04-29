BTS’ agency BIGHIT Music to take strict legal action against malicious posts

Seoul: BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing K-pop group BTS, has refuted accusations against the band, calling the rumours false. The company has warned of legal action against slanderous statements that violate their artists’ rights.

On April 28, BIGHIT MUSIC announced their legal plans and disclosed the appointment of a new law firm to tackle malicious posts. A report by a South Korean media outlet confirmed that BIGHIT MUSIC has denied the allegations against BTS.

As per statements made to Korean media outlets, the agency said, “It has come to our attention that organizational efforts aimed at tarnishing and slandering the artists have escalated in recent weeks. Furthermore, malicious attempts to defame, humiliate and ridicule the artists or spread rumours and groundless information have become excessive.”

The statement further continued, “The company views these actions as severe a violation of the artists’ rights and will respond decisively, engaging with another law firm to reinforce our existing legal measures. We are collecting evidence of malicious postings through real-time monitoring as we speak. We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy and pursue this matter rigorously, without leniency or settlements.”

