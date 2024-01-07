Prime Video Announces Global Streaming Premiere of Blockbuster Action Thriller ‘Tiger 3’

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Prime members in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can stream this action-thriller film on Prime Video starting today, January 7

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the eagerly awaited global streaming premiere of YRF’s high-octane action thriller Tiger 3. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the lead, and Emraan Hashmi playing the antagonist. Starting today, Tiger 3 is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories in Hindi with dubs in Tamil and Telugu. Tiger 3 is the latest addition to the Prime membership, joining other global super-hit titles from the YRF Spy Universe, such as Pathaan, War, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai, currently streaming Prime Video. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership, for just ₹1499/ year.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the renowned Tiger franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The story revolves around Tiger (Salman Khan), his partner Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and a disgruntled terrorist, Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi). The threat takes a challenging personal turn as Tiger faces a difficult decision—he must choose between saving his nation or protecting his family.

“At Prime Video, we take immense pride in being the home to Yash Raj Films’ dynamic slate of films. As purveyors of top-notch entertainment, we’re thrilled to be able to take their stories to customers and fans across India and the world,” said Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, at Prime Video India. “We have had a longstanding and successful partnership with Yash Raj Films and have over the years, been home to some of the most successful films of Indian Cinema – be it the everlasting romance of Silsila or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or the thrill of the Dhoom franchise. Early last year, we premiered one of India’s biggest blockbusters hit, Pathaan, on the service, and now we’re thrilled to bring yet another super-hit from the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3. It is the perfect start to the year!”

“The Tiger franchise and the YRF Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest IP of Indian cinema with the biggest stars coming on-board these franchises. The Legacy of Tiger is one that has grown from strength to strength with each installment,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with Prime Video has proven to be so fruitful, with our most loved titles being available to stream on the service. With Tiger 3 premiering today, I am glad we’re able to give our viewers the chance to enjoy this film with their families, on a device of their convenience!”