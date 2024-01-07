The Little Mermaid actor Halle Bailey, boyfriend DDG welcome son Halo

New York: Halle Bailey, best known for playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid, has welcomed her first baby, a son, with boyfriend, rapper and singer-songwriter DDG. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Halle posted a picture and revealed that they have named their son Halo.

In the photo, only their hands were visible. Halle’s manicured fingers held a tiny hand with a gold bracelet on his wrist and the name ‘Halo’ written on it. Their hands rested on another one, that of DDG.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo (three heart face, angel face and sparkles emojis) the world is desperate to know you (winking face, rolling on the floor laughing and black heart emojis).”

According to People, Halle and DDG have been dating for over a year. They went Instagram official in March 2022 when the Zooted Music record label founder posted on the singer’s birthday. In November, Halle responded to a fan on Snapchat who alleged that she had “pregnancy nose” in a recent photo.

In response, Halle shared a video saying, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”