Indians Cancel Maldives Trips Amid Row Over  Island Minister’s Post

New Delhi: Amid a row over a tweet by a Maldives minister days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Lakshadweep archipelago, many Indians on social media have claimed that they have cancelled their planned holidays to the island nation.

The controversy stems from a tweet by a Maldives minister, accusing India of targeting the nation and asserting that India faces challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.

The tweet came after PM Modi’s posts on X (formerly Twitter) about snorkelling in the Lakshadweep went viral, prompting social media users in India to suggest the island Union Territory as an alternate tourist destination to the Maldives.

India-Maldives ties in the past few months have been strained, after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power.

Many on social media have shared purported screenshots of their cancelled air travel and hotel bookings. Additionally ‘#BoycottMaldives’ is also one of the top trends on X in India.

India-Maldives ties in the past few months have been strained, after President Mohamed Muizzu came to power.

Mr Muizzu took over as President in November 2023. In his election pledge, he said he would remove a small contingent of some 75 Indian military personnel in his island nation and change Maldives’s “India first” policy.

Mr Muizzu is scheduled to visit China on Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. Chinese President Xi Jinping invited him, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.