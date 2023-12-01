President Murmu Presents President’s Colour To Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented the President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College at Pune today. She also virtually inaugurated the Armed Forces Centre for Computational Medicine ‘Prajna’.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that AFMC has earned a reputation as an institution of the highest standard in medical education. The graduates of this institute have made the nation proud through their dedicated service in the face of war, counter insurgency operations, natural calamities, and pandemics, both at home and beyond our national boundaries.

The President was happy to note that many woman cadets who have graduated from AFMC have made significant contributions to the field of armed forces medical and have held high positions. She expressed confidence that taking inspiration from them, more women will choose their career in the armed forces.

The President said that today we are witnessing the use of Artificial Intelligence, Precision medicine, 3D printing, telemedicine and other technologies in the field of medicine. She stated that Armed Forces Medical Services make an important contribution in keeping soldiers in the best health and always ready for battle.

Therefore, they have to ensure that the medical treatment of all the personnel of our three services is of the highest standard. She urged the team of AFMC to lay emphasis on research in the field of medicine and use the latest technology. She expressed confidence that the team of AFMC will continue to strive for excellence in all their work.