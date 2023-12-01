Odisha records highest ever collection of State GST with mop up of Rs. 2791.45 Cr during Nov 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded the highest ever collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) with a collection of Rs. 2791.45 Cr during November 2023 against a corresponding collection of 1390.36 Cr recorded during November ’22 registering a phenomenal growth rate of 100.77 %.

The progressive collection of State GST (OGST + IGST Settlement) upto the month of November 23 is Rs. 14913.16 Cr against a collection of Rs. 11719.64 Cr upto Nov ’22 registering a growth rate of 27.25%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including OGST/ IGST Settlement / VAT/ Entry Tax and Profession Tax during November 23 is Rs. 3856.72 Cr against a collection of Rs. 2308.92 Cr during November ‘22 with a growth rate of 67.04%. The progressive collection under all Acts upto Nov 23 is Rs. 22510.56 Cr with a growth rate of 18.91% over corresponding collection till Nov 22.

With regard to Gross GST collection (CGST+ IGST+ SGST+ Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs. 4295.08 Cr during November ‘23 against collection of Rs. 4162.26 Cr during November ‘22 with a growth rate of 3.19%. The progressive Gross GST collection during FY 2023-24 (till November 23) is Rs. 35188.25 Cr with growth of 9.75% over corresponding period of FY 2022-23.

During November 2023, 20.85 Lakh of waybills have been generated vis-à-vis 18.19 Lakh of waybills generated during November 2022 recording a growth of 14.62% reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector. Out of the 20.85 Lakh e-waybills generated during Nov 23, 12.39 Lakh were intra-state waybills while 8.46 Lakh were inter-state waybills (3.45 Lakh of incoming and 5.01 Lakh of outgoing waybills).

Further till Nov 23, 2.12 Cr of IRNs (E-invoices) have been generated by taxpayers of Odisha with total transaction value of Rs. 592999.53 Cr.