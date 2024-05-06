Odisha CM Naveen Slams Opposition At Kalahandi Meeting

Bhawanipatna: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s today slammed the opposition parties during his election campaigning at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district. He said that the opposition leaders are telling lies and are shedding crocodile tears. He appealed the people to bless the Biju Janata Dal.

The Chief Minister appealed the people to vote for the party candidates for the development of Kalahandi and Odisha. Kalahandi Lok Sabha candidate Labmodar Nial, MLA Candidates Rajendra Dhoklia, Adhiraj Panigrahy, Pradeep Disari, Dibyashankar Mishra, Pushpendra Seinghdeo, Lalita Nayak, Manorama Mohanty were present during the public meeting. Kalahandi will go for voting on the 13th of May in the first phase elections.