PM Modi begins his speech at Chikili in Nabarangpur with ‘Jay Jagannath

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed public meeting at Chikili in Nabarangpur district, as he began his speech with ‘Jay Jagannath’.

“I am glad to be present here among all of you. I can see immense enthusiasm all around. I promise that I will reciprocate your love with development of Odisha”, added Prime Minister.

“This time BJD will go & BJP will come. Odisha will get its first BJP CM this time. An Odia will become the BJP Chief Minister of Odisha. No outsider will be the CM. The Chief Minister will be a son or daughter of Odisha. The CM will be the one who respects the soil of Odisha and its culture. This is Modi’s Guarantee. For the first time, double-engine Govt will be formed in Odisha”, added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Yesterday, Odisha BJP has released Sankalp Patra. BJP’s Sankalp Patra has the will power for the rapid development of Odisha and to fulfill your dreams. The Subhadra Yojana that has been brought for the women of Odisha is wonderful. This scheme will change the lives of the women here,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nabarangpur.

“The people of Odisha have potential & passion, but I am saddened to see that the BJD Government did not give you the right opportunities. The BJD government did not allow the schemes made by Modi to be implemented. The schemes that were implemented were stamped with corruption by the BJD,” the PM continued.

“Mark my words, that 4th June will be the ‘expiry date’ of the BJD government, and 10th June will be the date for swearing-in ceremony of the BJP’s first CM of Odisha,” reaffirmed PM Modi.

“Odisha will get its first BJP CM this time. The Chief Minister will be a son or daughter of Odisha and not an outsider. The CM will be the one who respects the soil of Odisha and its culture, knows the problems and solutions and has connections with the people. This is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee'”, added Prime Minister Modi.

“BJP govt procures paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal in Chhattisgarh; but in Odisha, it is procured at only Rs 2100 per quintal. That’s why Odisha BJP has announced to buy paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal the very next day after BJP forms govt in the State… BJP has also announced bonus for kendu leaf pluckers,” PM Modi said.