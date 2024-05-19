12 Candidates in Fray for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Seat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is all set to conduct the second phase of elections in the state on Monday (May 20) with citizens heading to the polling booths to cast their votes. In just five days, the third phase of polling is scheduled for May 25th, followed by the fourth & final phase on June 1st.

A total of 17 candidates had filed nominations to contest the election in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. However, 5 of these nominations have been rejected. Among the contenders, 12 candidates are vying for victory in Bhubaneswar. Three major parties BJP, BJD and Congress along with Kalinga Sena, Bharatiya Bikash Parishad, Supreme Zero Party of Bharat, CPI(M), Odisha Janata Party and 4 independent candidates have entered the election battleground.

The political landscape seems vibrant in Bhubaneswar as all the parties are actively campaigning and trying to woo voters with their agendas and manifestos. While two nationalised parties, BJP and Congress seek votes based on their guaranty cards, BJD is using its manifesto to attract voters. Meanwhile, other party candidates, including Leftists and Independents are voicing concerns about rising inflation, communalism and pro-corporate policies and urging the public to support their candidates.

The BJD, BJP and Congress are engaged in a fierce battle on the campaign ground. Simultaneously, other candidates are going door-to-door, distributing campaign leaflets and appealing to voters to vote for their symbols.

Notably, in 2009, the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat witnessed a contest among three major party candidates. However, in subsequent elections, 2014 and 2019, independent and other party candidates have increasingly entered the fray.

Despite the growing number of candidates, the voter turnout in the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat remains low. To address this, the Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) and Khurda District Administration have collaborated under the supervision of the Chief Electoral Officer. Their goal is to encourage more citizens to participate in the democratic process by heading to the polling booths and exercising their franchise.

Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Candidates’ List: