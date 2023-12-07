Pneumonia Cases Not Linked to Surge In China: AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Several pneumonia cases have been reported in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, of late, but these are not linked to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children, the Government of India said in a statement dated December 7, 2023.

The Government also stated that media reports which claimed that the bacteria cases of pneumonia caused by Mycoplasma are linked to the recent surge in Pneumonia cases in China are “misleading”, “inaccurate”, and “ill-informed”.

As many as seven cases were identified in AIIMS Delhi, but none have a link to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children reported from certain regions of the world, including China.