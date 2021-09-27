PM To Dedicate To Nation 35 Crop Varieties With Special Traits

New Delhi: In an endeavour to create mass awareness for the adoption of climate-resilient technologies, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 crop varieties with special traits to the Nation on 28th September at 11 AM via video conferencing, in a pan India programme organised at all ICAR Institutes, State and Central Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs).

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance Raipur.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will distribute Green Campus Award to Agricultural Universities, as well as interact with farmers who use innovative methods and address the gathering.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Chief Minister Chhattisgarh will be present on the occasion.