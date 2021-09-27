Deep Depression Weakens Into Depression; Heavy Rainfall In Odisha Till Oct 1st

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over south Odisha and adjoining south weakened into a Depression at 5.30 PM on Tuesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Deep Depression weakened into a Depression at 1730 hrs of 27th Sept and lay centered over North Telangana and adjoining South Chhatisgarh & Vidarbha,” the IMD said in a tweet.

The system is likely to move nearly westwards and gradually weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure area during subsequent 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre here said in its latest evening bulletin.

Weather Forecast & Warning For Districts Of Odisha For Next Five Days:

Day 1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.09.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Nawarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi.

Impact: i) Water logging in low lying areas ii) Possibility of some damage to informal/Kutcha road, wall collapsed of vulnerable kutcha houses. iii) Water logging in underpass road and occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas. iv) Damage to horticulture/standing crops in some areas. v) Localized Landslides in hilly areas.

Action suggested: i) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water. ii) Avoid movement in affected areas and staying in vulnerable structure iii) Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.09.2021).

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.09.2021).

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bhadrak.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sundargarh.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.10.2021).

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.10.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Costal Odisha.

Wind warning

Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, very likely to prevail over Westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast during next 06 hours and decrease thereafter.

Squally wind, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail over south Odisha districts of Raigada, Koraput, Nawarangpur and Malkangiri during next 06 hours and decrease thereafter becoming 35-45 gusting to 55 kmph over these areas for subsequent 12 hours.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours:

Generally Cloudy Sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 33°C and 24 °C respectively.

Fishermen Warning