BMC South East Zone celebrates ‘Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Divas’

Bhubaneswar: As part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence, the week commencing from 27th September to 03rd October 2021 has been earmarked for highlighting the various activities under Swachh Bharat Mission by the Govt. of India. In this context, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) South East Zone commenced the celebrations today under the theme of ‘Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Divas’.

On this occasion, a Padyatra aimed at triggering Door to Door Segregation of Waste at Source started from the Micro Composting Centre at Mahishakhal. Women SHGs, Local NGO Partners, Informal Ragpickers as well as noted Swachha Satyagrahis of the locality participated in the campaign.

Zonal Dy. Commissioner of BMC South East Zone Ansuman Rath led the Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Divas Abhiyan with the assistance of Zonal Community Organiser Sanjukta Panda, Sanitation Expert Pabitra Panda and Dibakar Sethi as well as the Ward Officers, Community Organisers and Sanitation Inspectors of South East Zone. Women SHGs who are playing a pivotal role in management of MCCs took the mantle of today’s awareness drive in the Wards of BMC South East Zone along with Swachha Sathis and Swachha Karmis.

Later in the day, a Seminar was organised with the Resident Welfare Associations, Slum Development Associations, Mohalla Associations and Citizens Forum at Baragada Kalyan Mandap. Addl. Commissioner BMC Lakshmikanta Sethy addressed the RWAs, SDAs and other Swachh Satyagrahis and requested them for taking the lead in the city’s Sanitation Mission through sharing of ingenious ideas and suggestions towards bettering the present system.

On this occasion, a Rangoli Competition was organised with the theme of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in which Women SHGs participated enthusiastically in good numbers. All programmes were carried under strict adherence to COVID Protocols.