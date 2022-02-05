Pm Modi Unveils ‘Statue Of Equality’ In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday unveiled the Statue of Equality after taking part in the rituals at the temple premises in Hyderabad.

The 216 feet statue installed at Divya Saketham is billed as the world’s second-largest statue in a sitting position at the 45-acre complex.

Prime Minister also dedicated the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality to the nation to commemorate the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Ramanujacharya.

The statue is made of ‘panchaloha’ and comprises five metals such as gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. It is one of the tallest metallic statues in the world in a sitting position. The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building called ‘Bhadra Vedi’.

The building has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research center, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.