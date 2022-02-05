Paytm Revenue Soars By 89% To Rs 1,456 Crore, Led By High Monetization Across Businesses

Mumbai: Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, today reported its Q3 earnings release. The company recorded a revenue increase of 89% y-o-y to Rs 1,456 crore driven by high monetization from Non-UPI GMV, Paytm Payment Instruments, lending and devices deployed.

EBITDA losses reduced to Rs 393 crore, excluding a one-time ESOP expense cost of Rs 390 crore recorded in Q3 FY 2022 from the grant of 26.6 mn Employee Stock Option (ESOPs).

Paytm’s user base has also grown to over 350 million, while its merchant base has grown to 24.9 million. This shows the adoption of Paytm’s services and has also translated into high engagement seen in its average Monthly Transacting Users of 64.4 million, along with its merchant payments-led GMV of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Lending continues to be a big growth driver for the company with total loans at 4.4 million in Q3 FY2021, aggregating to a total loan value of Rs 2,177 crore.

The company has also shared a break up of its growth in lending products — Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), Merchant Loans and Personal Loans.

In the Merchant loans category, the company reported a growth in the total value of loans disbursed to Rs 471 crore, up by 127%, with an average ticket size of Rs 120,000-Rs 140,000.

In the Personal Loans category, the company recorded a growth of 1,923% to Rs 515 crore, with an average ticket size of Rs 80,000-Rs 90,000

In the booming Buy Now, Pay Later Category, Paytm Postpaid saw its total value of loans go up by 408% to Rs 1,190 crore, with a presence at over 3.5 million online and offline merchants.