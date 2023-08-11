Patient’s Death Sparks Tension In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Death of patient allegedly due to medical negligence has triggered tension at a private hospital in Bhadrak. The deceased has been identified as Sanjulata Patra, a resident of Guhalipala village under Dhushuri police station in Bhadrak district.

According to the information, Sanjulata had been admitted to the hospital for a tumor operation. She died during the operation yesterday.

On the other hand, his family members created a ruckus on the premises of the hospital alleging that he died due to medical negligence.

Family members along with relatives sat on a dharna, demanding action against the errant.

On being informed, Bhadrak town police rushed to the spot to monitor the situation.